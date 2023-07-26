Ranbir Kapoor To Neha Dhupia, Actors Who Attended The Wedding Of Their Rumoured Exes

One of the most debated arguments surrounding relationships is whether two people can remain friends after a breakup. The topic often leaves people divided, but during such instances, Bollywood actors serve as a classic example of how to remain respectful and maintain dignity while being cordial with their ex. So, here are 6 B-town stars who gracefully attended the weddings of their ex-partners.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have starred in movies like Band Baaja Baarat and Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, and their sizzling chemistry used to set the screens on fire. The duo was rumoured to be dating for some time and had an amicable breakup. When Ranveer Singh tied the knot with his lady love Deepika Padukone, fans were delighted to see Anushka Sharma in attendance at the wedding reception in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor marked their debut as actors with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. The gossip mill was rife with rumours that the duo was dating. While nothing was confirmed by either of them, Sonam Kapoor’s dig at him when she appeared on Koffee With Karan couch with Deepika Padukone added more fuel to the gossip, making many believe that they dated. Despite all this, Ranbir Kapoor was present at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

Dino Morea

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea were reportedly one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. But, their relationship did not last long after which Bipasha Basu started dating John Abraham. Years later Bipasha Basu tied the knot with her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and the wedding saw the attendance of her ex-partner, Dino Morea.

Shahid Kapoor

During the shooting of Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, there were rumours that the duo were dating. While both remained tight-lipped about their alleged affair, during an Income Tax raid at Priyanka’s house, Shahid answered the door. The news soon grabbed headlines. Eventually, they parted ways. While Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra took the vows with singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The wedding reception was graced by Shahid Kapoor and his wife.

Neha Dhupia

When Neha Dhupia and Yuvraj Singh attended the birthday of their friend Sophie Choudry, there were speculations about the duo being a couple. Later, the cricketer married model, Hazel Keech and their wedding ceremony was gracefully attended by Neha Dhupia.