Home » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Turns Alia Bhatt's Biggest Cheerleader at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere; Watch
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Alia Bhatt's Biggest Cheerleader at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 20:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor attends the screening of Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranbir Kapoor proved he is Alia Bhatt’s biggest cheerleader as he joined her at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was seen walking the red carpet of the screening with Alia, wearing a tee with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on it. Ranbir was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of pants. Alia twinned with him, wearing a black tee featuring the same words. However, they styled the tee with different colour pants.

While Alia wore it with a pair of grey pants, Ranbir opted to go all black and slipped into a black pair of pants. He held her close as they posed for the cameras for together. Watch the video below:

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

