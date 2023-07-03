Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal: Animal Set for an EPIC Clash With Sam Bahadur In December

It seems like 2023 is the year of clashes. After it was reported that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 are clashing in August, it has now been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be facing off at the box office. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been delayed from August to December. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that Animal will be releasing on December 1. The film will now clash with Sam Bahadur.

Why is Animal delayed?

On Monday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a video in which he explained the reason behind the delay of Animal. “Why we are not able to release the film on August 11? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic answer, generic reply but the fact is only quality…" Giving an example of the songs in the film, the director said he wants to rework on giving a better experience.

“I really need to spend energy, time to get into all different languages. When it gets released in all different languages, I don’t want to give the feeling that it’s a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film, Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema. For that, we are taking time and there is no other reason. The favourable date we have found is December 1st this year," he added.

Who is in Sam Bahadur?

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh).

Animal and Sam Bahadur to clash:

The team of Sam Bahadur had announced their release date last December. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga announcing their new release date, it has been confirmed that Sanju actors Ranbir and Vicky will face each other. To top it off, the film also clashes with Fukrey 3 which stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

This will be the first time that Ranbir, Vicky and Pulkit will be clashing at the box office. It makes for an interesting clash at the box office.