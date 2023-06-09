Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Postponed Amid Gadar 2, OMG 2 Releases on August 11? Here's the Truth

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will feature Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar on the big screen. While the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, OMG 2 release date announcement on Friday led to speculations that Ranbir Kapoor starrer might get postponed.

However, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now tweeted that Animal is very much releasing on its scheduled date, i.e. August 11. He wrote, “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is DEFINITELY arriving in cinemas on 11 Aug 2023."

#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

Apart from OMG 2 and Animal, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen after 22 years of the first film’s release. The makers had locked the release date long ago.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Oh My God: OMG 2 on Friday and confirmed that the film would be clashing with Gadar 2, Animal and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Besides Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The film also stars Yami Gautam, marking Akshay’s first film with her.