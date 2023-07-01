Ranbir Kapoor's Fans Furious As Viral Video Claims Animal Actor 'Bullying' Alia Bhatt; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. However, a viral video has now surfaced on social media which has left Ranbir’s fans furious and disappointed.

The video is reportedly from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 directorial Highway which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. It shows Ranbir and Alia standing on a roadside while enjoying a cup of tea. However, when Alia returns the paper cup and refuses to drink the tea, Ranbir asks her to apologise to the vendor. “Say sorry," he tells her following which the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress apologises to the vendor.

The video was shared on social media with the caption mentioning Ranbir Kapoor ‘softly bullying’ Alia Bhatt. This left the former’s fans disappointed. Several of Ranbir Kapoor’s fans took to the comment section and argued that it is not bullying. “He is not bullying her. He is teaching her the correct way and also manners," one of the users wrote. Another user shared, “It is not bullying. Is this is bullying then our parents have been bullying us for life." “Wow!! You call this bully????? Man get a life," a third comment read.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year. The two were recently in Dubai for a vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Besides this, he also has Brahmatra 2 in his pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be sharing the screen for Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana. However, not much details about the movie are known as of now.