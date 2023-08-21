CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Problematic' Comments Goes Viral; Sunny Deol BREAKS Silence On Rs 56 Cr Loan
2-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Problematic' Comments Goes Viral; Sunny Deol BREAKS Silence On Rs 56 Cr Loan

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

August 21, 2023, 21:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor's controversial comments on co-actresses goes viral. Sunny Deol talks about the loan and the home auction.

Ranbir Kapoor's controversial comments on co-actresses goes viral. Sunny Deol talks about the loan and the home auction.

Ranbir Kapoor's comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif have gone viral. Sunny Deol comments on the home auction and loan.

Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a huge backlash after his old comments on his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif surfaced on Reddit. A post featuring a series of comments made by Ranbir on women was shared on Reddit on Sunday, and went viral in no time, with netizens dubbing Ranbir “problematic" and “toxic".

Sunny Deol has issued a statement through his team about the recent development regarding his reported loan and the auction of his Juhu home about his replayment. On Sunday, Bank of Baroda issued a notice that Sunny Deol’s home in Juhu will be put up on e-auction to recover the loan the actor took from the bank. It was claimed that the Gadar 2 star owes Rs 56 crores. On Monday, the bank retracted the statement for ‘technical reasons.’

Ahead of the film’s premiere on September 7, Lehar Khan, who plays one of the girls in the girl squad of Shah Rukh Khan, spoke to News18 Showsha exclusively. She recalled some of the best moments from working with SRK, her takeaways and more.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much-awaited Kushi. The anticipation for ‘Kushi’ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies and the trailer. Ahead of its big release, the makers organised a musical concert which was graced by prominent faces from the entertainment industry including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now a video has gone viral from the same concert in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen tearing up to Priyathama Priyathama song from her film with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Salman Khan left the internet in shock with his new look. On Sunday night, the Bollywood superstar was seen out and about with his team. While it appeared like a regular outing at first, the actor broke the internet by revealing his new hairdo. In videos shared by paparazzi, Salman was seen sporting an almost bald look, hinting that he is ready for his next film.

