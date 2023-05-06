CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Intellectual Mas*****tion, Fans Reminded of Varun Dhawan's B**w Job Analogy

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 17:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor's old interview gets compared with Varun Dhawan's BJob statement.

Ranbir Kapoor’s old conversation about intellectual mas**tion gets compared with Varun Dhawan’s viral ‘B*w Job’ word.

Back in 2022, Varun Dhawan’s comment on content in Bollywood films left everyone in utter shock. In a round table interview made ‘blowjob’ a new figure of speech and compared it with a celeb’s ego. Now, netizens did a little digging and found an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor where he used ‘masturbate’ as a figure of speech.

Back in 2012, in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what does being the biggest star meant to him, and what would it entail. To which Ranbir responded saying, “If I am part of the movies, it’s just not to make myself happy and intellectually masturbate and say that — Wow, this is a great performance. Look at the nuances unless every single individual in this country knows my name and likes me, I will never be a big star.” He added, “So yes, when I say that I mean that I really want to be known all around India, maybe around the world too. But you need time. You need hard work, you need to make lots of sacrifices.”

Have a look at the video:

It’s giving the same energy as Varun’s “blowjob to everyone’s ego” commentby u/Signal_Initiative_44 in BollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user shared the video saying, “It’s giving the same energy as Varun’s “blowjob to everyone’s ego” comment.”. During the 2022 interaction, Varun Dhawan was heard saying, “I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it," at the roundtable.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Varun Dhawan on the other hand will next be seen in Citadel next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

first published:May 06, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 17:12 IST