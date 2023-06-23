Randeep Hooda Cuts Cake After Wrapping Up Veer Savarkar, Says 'I've Been To Death...'

On the occasion of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, was launched. The film also marks Randeep’s directorial debut. As many fans of the talented actor have been waiting to see Randeep in this new avatar, it seems the wait will soon be over as the makers have finally wrapped the film.

On Thursday, Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter handle to drop some post wrap montage of pictures with the cast and crew celebrating together. It shows them chanting ‘Vande Matram’ as well as Randeep with his knee brace cutting a cake to the resounding applause. He also wrote a note that read, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen. Finally now I can eat…"

It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen. Finally now I can eat… pic.twitter.com/2ajqfiLb4S— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 22, 2023

The film’s producer, Anand Pandit, had earlier revealed that Randeep underwent a weight loss of 26 kgs to portray the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Randeep, the movie is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Yogesh Rahar.

In a recent interview, producer Anand Pandit revealed that Randeep had shed not just 18, but a staggering 26 kg for his role. Pandit mentioned that the actor was deeply dedicated to portraying the character and remains so to this day. To accurately portray the character on screen, Randeep committed himself completely and left no stone unturned. He followed an extremely strict diet, consuming only one date and one glass of milk per day for a period of four months, until the shooting concluded. He also shaved off his head to look authentic.

While introducing the teaser of his film, Randeep Hooda shared that as he learned more about Savarkar while working on the film, his respect for him grew tremendously. Randeep Hooda, along with Utkarsh Naithani, serve as the director and co-writer of the film and it is scheduled to hit the theatres later this year.