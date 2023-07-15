Randeep Hooda Visits Swatantrya Veer Smarak After Wrapping Savarkar; Meets The Ideologue's Family

Actor Randeep Hooda wrapped the filming of his upcoming next, titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor plays the role of Hindutva ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film. He visited the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak on Saturday, where he was invited by Savarkar’s family members Ranjit Savarkar, Swapnil Savarkar, Rajendra Varadkar Manjiri Marathe. Overwhelmed by the love shown to him by the Savarkar Family, Randeep promised to show them the film at the earliest.

On his meeting with the Savarakar family, Randeep said, “The Savarkar family welcomed me with so much love and warmth. I am now really looking forward to showing the film to them soon."

A statement read, “Located in the heart of Dadar West, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak stands as a living testament to the unwavering spirit and selfless sacrifices of the brave individuals who fought for India’s freedom."

Talking about the amenities at the facility, the statement added, “From a state-of-the-art gymnasium, boxing rings, and martial arts training centers to cutting-edge recording and VFX studios, the Smarak hosts a gamut of facilities, and every aspect demonstrated a commitment to preserving and narrating the heroic tales of India’s freedom fighters."

“Randeep expressed his admiration for their unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of Veer Savarkar and upholding the ideals of the armed revolution," it mentioned.

The statement also mentioned, “Randeep Hooda’s visit to the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak served as a reminder of the monumental sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters. His words of praise and encouragement will undoubtedly inspire others to explore and appreciate the invaluable history that the Smarak commemorates."

Randeep Hooda recently finished shooting for the film in June this year. He has directed, produced and acted in the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.