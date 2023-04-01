Rani Mukerji Believes In Protecting Daughter Adira's Privacy, 'Important To Make Her Realise She Isn't Special'

Rani Mukerji is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actress recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want. During the interview, Rani discussed maintaining a regular childhood for her daughter Adira, particularly while attending school. This involves ensuring that her young child is not subjected to the paparazzi when she goes out.

When Kareena inquired about the superpower Rani and Aditya use to shield their child from the paparazzi, Rani responded, “No, superpower. I just very sweetly tell them, please don’t take baby's photos and they don't. They are very sweet. And they have been like this right from the very beginning. Because they know Adi is a private person, I'm a private person."

The actor stated that providing a regular upbringing for Adira in school was crucial for her. This was because being the child of famous parents often draws a lot of attention, and she wanted Adira to understand that her birth status did not make her “special.” Instead, Rani emphasized the importance of Adira making herself special through her own accomplishments in life.

The Mardaani actress also shared her experience of when her daughter was in the NICU. She explained that Adira arrived two months prior to her due date and was very small, causing her to feel stressed as a mother. Rani's maternal instincts took over when Adira spent seven days in the NICU instead of the expected 15. Rani went on to talk about the instant change that motherhood brings to a woman, saying that there is something within women that transforms when they become mothers.

According to her, “The minute you see the baby out of your system and you look at that baby's face, you suddenly realise that you're not important anymore.” She also mentioned that when you become a parent, you realize that someone else has now taken priority over yourself. It's a novel feeling of loving someone else more than yourself, and she personally felt this way when she became a mother. At that moment, there was nothing more significant to her than her child."

Meanwhile, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a movie directed and written by Ashima Chibber features Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. The film premiered in theatres on March 17. Rani plays the character of Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali woman who battles against a country after her children are removed from her custody.

