Rani Mukerji Gets Candid About Daughter Adira, Says 'I Have To Develop The Strength To...'

Rani Mukerji returned to the big screen with the legal drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film which was released on March 17 has already been getting great reviews from critics and the audience. While Rani’s professional life has been ruling headlines, the actress always maintains secrecy in regard to her private life. However, it doesn’t take away the fact that she is a doting mother to a daughter, Adira.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rani Mukerji highlighted the challenges of navigating an acting career as well as being a caregiver to a daughter. The actress emphasized that she still has to learn to do that properly and said, “When I do a film now, it will be challenging. Adira is now in 1st standard, going to second standard, so obviously, we cannot let her bunk school. So, I have to start developing the strength to be able to be away from her. She also has to kind of be prepared for that. I will have to see what happens in the future about it."

“There are days when I don’t have the choice to go back home on time, so when you choose to be a professional, there are certain sacrifices that you have to prepare for. That is what you need to make your child understand. I think they understand if you make them understand. In my case, both Adi and I are working parents, so Adira is having a good upbringing in understanding that she has two professional parents," she added.

In an earlier interview, Rani Mukerji shared how motherhood changed her into a different person. She mentioned now her husband also feels that she is “no longer the person that I was before I had Adira". “We are girls before we become mothers and when we become mothers, we are only mothers. We seize to be anything else. I think there is a very natural change that comes within your body and1, I would say, physically. But also, emotionally and mentally, you are transformed into being this person who’s suddenly become responsible for some other life other than your own," she had said.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Her latest release, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real incident. It revolves around a mother who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit” mother.

