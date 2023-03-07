Rani Mukerji 'Gives Credit To Her New Family' For Helping Her Achieve Work-Life Balance

Rani Mukerji is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Now, during an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about how her husband Aditya Chopra and their daughter Adira help her achieve a work-life balance. Revealing how her family supports her, the actress said, “I think I would say efforts have been made from my family- whether it's my husband who has been so understanding and my daughter who has been so understanding.”

The actress added, “I would say that as a wife, as a mother, I would like to give credit to my new family. The family that I made with my husband, with my child.” Rani revealed that they both are encouraging towards her work life and don’t even create a fuss about it. She said, “They are so encouraging and they are so supportive that I go out and work. It wouldn't have been possible if they would have created a fuss, or made me feel guilty about going out and working. So, I would like to say that it's their support that helps me keep this balance between my work and our personal life.”

Rani Mukerji also shared that her parents were very “supportive” when she was making her career in films. “When I was in films and I was playing the role of a daughter to my parents, my parents were very supportive. They encouraged me to be in the field that I was in and they really looked after me while I used to have those grilling schedules and was working day and night. They were very supportive,” the actress told the publication.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She trended big time after the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is based on a real incident, shared the trailer of the film. Rani plays the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit” mother.

