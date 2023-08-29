Rani Mukerji Reveals She And Aditya Chopra Go For Movie Date Every Friday

Rani Mukerji has ruled the silver screen for decades. She has worked on some of Bollywood’s greatest projects and has a huge fan base in the country. Even though she garnered immense popularity, the actress has mostly tried to keep her personal life under wraps. But now, in a recent interview, Rani Mukerji candidly talked about her relationship with her husband Aditya Chopra and also shared about a weekly ritual that they enjoy together.

In a recent chat with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Rani Mukerji discussed her love of theatrical cinema and how she prefers to watch films on the big screens rather than on OTT platforms. The actress revealed that she and her husband Aditya Chopra still watch movies together, and “that’s something that we continue to do every Friday." Rani mentioned that when they are in Mumbai, they go to the Yash Raj Films studio to watch films. At other times, she shared, “When we are outside India, we go everywhere; it is lovely to hold hands and all. It’s quite nice." The actress added that Aditya Chopra still goes to the city’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to watch movies.

Rani Mukerji stated that her and Aditya Chopra’s relationship is based on respect. The duo has immense admiration for each other’s craft and supports each other through every project. According to Rani, a relationship cannot survive if partners are not involved in each other’s lives.

During the interview, Rani Mukerji expressed her desire to share her wedding photos with her fans soon. “Very soon I will come out with my wedding pictures also. And the quintessential Sabyasachi bride first. It’s crazy, yeah," she said.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra married in 2014 in a private Bengali ceremony in Italy after dating for a long time. She gave birth to their daughter, Adira, a year later.

Rani Mukerji was most recently seen in Ashima Chibber’s legal drama film Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. The film, which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh, is based on the true incident of an Indian couple whose children were forcefully taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.