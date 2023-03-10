Rani Mukerji Reveals She Doesn't Sleep Like She Used To After Daughter Adira Was Born, Here's Why

Rani Mukerji is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Now, during an interview with India Today, the actress opened up about how motherhood has transformed her and her perspective towards scripts or selecting a role. She also got candid about her husband and head honcho of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, and how he perceived this change.

The actress revealed that her husband thinks that she has become a different person altogether after her daughter Adira’s birth and that she is no longer the same person. She shared, “I have completely changed as a person and a lot of people have told me that. It’s not a self-analysis. My husband especially feels that I am no longer the person that I was before I had Adira. So, there is a before Adira and after Adira," she said.

“I think that’s similar in most cases with most mothers because we are girls before we become mothers and when we become mothers, we are only mothers. We seize to be anything else. I think there is a very natural change that comes within your body and, I would say, physically. But also, emotionally and mentally, you are transformed into being this person who’s suddenly become responsible for some other life other than your own," Rani added.

The Mardani actress went on to say, “So, you suddenly change into a person that you never were like for me, I lost sleep. I can’t sleep the way I used to sleep before I had Adira. Just as simple as the sleep, I don’t sleep very well at night because there is always that back of my head without even me knowing in my subconscious that I need to know, Adira is okay. She is absolutely fine. So, a lot of people will think that this is a over exaggeration of what I am talking as a mother but if you ask a mother deep inside she will tell you that you just change as a person, completely. And focal point of your life becomes your child. Like, you seize to exist which is very difficult for human being because human beings are known for being narcissistic. They are supposed to love themselves the most and like, ‘I’ comes first for everybody.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She trended big time after the makers of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is based on a real incident, shared the trailer of the film. Rani plays the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit” mother.

