Rani Mukerji Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in 2020: 'Lost My Baby Five Months into My Pregnancy'

Rani Mukerji reportedly opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage. The actress was a speaker at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 on Thursday, August 10, when she revealed that she was pregnant in 2020 but had a miscarriage. She said that she lost the baby five months into her pregnancy. The tragedy took place before the filming of her film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Rani said she didn’t share the story of tragedy during the promotion of the film because she felt it would have been perceived as promotion tactics.

As quoted by Business Today, Rani Mukerji said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

She added that one of the producers of the film, Nikhil Advani, reached out to her 10 days after the miscarriage. “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” she said.

Rani added that neither the producer nor director Ashima Chibber knew about her miscarriage. “When they see this interview, they will be quite shocked,” she said.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is married to Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2015, whom they’ve named Adira.