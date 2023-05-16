Rani Mukerji To Manisha Koirala, Actresses Who Enthralled Movie-goers In The 1990s

The 90s were arguably the most special decade for Bollywood. From great scripts to hit movies, the silver screens were being ruled by these B-town actresses who never missed a chance to enthral the audience with their beauty and amazing performances. However, there were a few actresses whose beauty was appreciated both on-screen and in real life as well.

Here are 5 Bollywood beauties who charmed their audience-

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji redefined the term glamour with her ultra-glam look as Tina in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She made her debut in Bollywood in 1996 with the movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Her powerful acting moved the audience and they lauded her for her performance. She was recently seen in the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The list cannot be complete without the name Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 90s were extremely special for her as she was crowned Miss World in 1994 and also received her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The movie was crucial for her career and paved the path to success for the beauty queen.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt was known for her natural beauty and her flawless acting. She gained immense fame with her debut musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin in 1991, directed by her father. The movie also starred Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Deepak Tijori, Tiku Talsania and others. The 90s was also the time when she delivered other hits like Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Tadipaar, Chaahat, Border and Zakhm to name a few.

Mahima Chaudhry

Another actress whose dazzling smile, voice, beauty and acting captivated the audience is Mahima Chaudhry. She made her debut in 1997 with the movie Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri. She also featured in other popular movies like Daag: The Fire where she portrayed dual roles. She later essayed the role of a widow who is forced to marry her brother-in-law in the movie Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin (1999).

top videos

Manisha Koirala

And finally, we have the Nepali beauty, Manisha Koirala on the list who marked her debut in 1991 with Subhash Ghai’s movie Saudagar starring Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Amrish Puri, and Jackie Shroff. After a few flops, she finally became the lead actress in the movie 1942: A Love Story. She also starred in Bombay which was set in the backdrop of Bombay riots. In 1996, she featured in Sakshi and Indian. She also played a key role in the movie Gupt: The Hidden Truth.