Rani Mukerji To Star In Friend Vaibhavi Merchant's Film? Here's What We Know

Rani Mukerji is known for essaying powerful characters in Mardani, No One Killer Jessica or the most recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The legal drama film was loved by everyone and Rani Mukerji heaped praises for her performances. While the actress continues to revel in the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a fresh report suggests that Rani Mukerji might already be gearing for another film and this time it’ll be helmed by her close friend.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Rani Mukerji wants to keep the momentum going with the next project. The source revealed, “Yes, Rani Mukerji has decided on her next venture. It will be a small budget film produced by Yash Raj Films itself. Interestingly, the venture will be directed by Rani’s good friend Vaibhavi Merchant. Right now it is still too early to say anything, besides the entire team is keeping details under tight wraps.”

Meanwhile, another source has claimed that Rani Mukerji has a host of films to choose from but they are yet to be finalized by the actress. The source shared, “There are projects but nothing has been greenlit as such, and nothing has been locked as her next venture.”

Rani Mukerji was seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She trended big time after the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was based on a real incident, shared the trailer of the film. Rani played the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit” mother.

The News18 review of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway read, “The film successfully grabs your attention right since its first frame. But soon, the emotional scenes become too contrived. The intense and profound emotionality doesn’t quite transform on celluloid and you might be left waiting for more. As sadistic as that may sound, the core essence of the narrative is harrowing to say the least but the loud howl and the chest beating don’t strike a chord in the way you would have expected them to. The execution is dry and it seems like the sentimental scenes are coerced on you only so that you can shed buckets of tears."

