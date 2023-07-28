Ranjani Raghavan Keeps It Chic Yet Casual In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

South actress Ranjani Raghavan is a true-blue fashionista, who knows how to make the audience spellbound with her impeccable style. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures that set the internet on fire. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink top, which she paired up with denim jeans. Ranjani Raghavan wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. She rounded off her look with open wavy tresses. Sharing the pictures, Ranjani Raghavan wrote in the caption, “What is the foolish thing that you remember immediately after seeing me? (Fun Answers Only)”. Fans have showered her with love and affection in the comments.

Currently, Ranjani Raghavan is holidaying in Kerala. Amidst her vacation, Ranjani delights her fans by sharing her travel photographs on social media. Her latest Instagram posts portray her adventurous side, as she fearlessly treks and climbs hills, basking in the splendour of nature. In one of the photos, she can also be seen enjoying gulab jamun.

With a jam-packed schedule ahead, Ranjani is bracing herself for a multitude of exciting projects. From upcoming movies and web series to her next novel, she has a lot on her plate. Currently, she is working on a new film, directed by the debutant director Kishore Megalamane, alongside talented actors Aditya, Ashwin Hassan, Kari Subbu, and Shivamani in pivotal roles. Although the film’s title is yet to be revealed, shooting has already kicked off. Fans eagerly anticipate the on-screen chemistry between Aditya and Ranjani in their upcoming film. Some important scenes have already been shot in picturesque locations like Bangalore and Chikkamagaluru. With Shashank Seshagiri as the composer and Uday Leela as the cinematographer, expectations from this film are high.

Ranjani Raghavan has proven her prowess as a successful novelist as well, apart from being an actor. Her book titled Kathe Dabbi achieved tremendous success, becoming a bestseller with an impressive 15 editions sold in a mere six months. Following this triumph, she released her second book titled Swipe Right in December 2022.