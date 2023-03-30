Ranjani Raghavan To Feature In A Key Role In This Ashok Kadaba Directorial Film

Kannada actress Ranjani Raghavan has done commendable work both in television and films. She started her journey in showbiz with the film Rajahamsa and has garnered a sizable fan following with her daily soap Puttgowri Maduve. Ranjani celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and fans wished her a prosperous career. Her followers were also delighted to know that she would enact a key role in an upcoming film titled Sathyam, written and directed by Ashok Kadaba. A press meeting regarding this film was held recently and its official poster was also unveiled during the event.

Ranjani was dressed in a pink saree for the occasion, which she paired with a magenta-coloured blouse. She opted for light makeup and earrings. Fans were left swooning after Ranjani’s gorgeous looks and wished her all the best for Sathyam. One of the fans also wished that Sathyam should create unprecedented success for Ranjani, the same way Puttgowri Maduve did.

Ranjani was overwhelmed with the wishes for her birthday and her upcoming film as well. She thanked her fans in her Instagram story for coming up with these warm wishes.

The actress received the Prajavani Achievers Award from the field of television and literature. Ranjani thanked Prajavani on Instagram for giving her this honour. She also informed me that a total of 23 achievers were awarded this prize by the Prajavani foundation. Her fans congratulated Ranjani and one of them also advised her to take a break from acting and try focusing more time on writing and direction instead. According to the fan, Ranjani can also set up an institute to teach and inspire youngsters in the film industry.

Ranjani also grabbed many eyeballs for her character Bhuvaneshwari in the daily soap Kannadathi. This serial ended on February 3 and was a smashing hit amongst the audience. In this serial, Bhuvaneshwari’s character sketch was that of a village teacher. She decides to turn Harsha Kumar (Kiran Raj) into a responsible man. This show, which aired on Colors Kannada, was a hit amongst viewers due to its heartwarming storyline.

