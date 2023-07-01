Ranjani Raghavan's Weekend Style Make Heads Turn And How

Ranjani Raghavan, the renowned South Indian actress, continues to charm her fans not only through her intriguing projects but also with her captivating Instagram posts. Recently, the Kannadathi star shared a stunning picture of herself donning a pink top and jeans, radiating her timeless beauty. In the caption, she wrote, “Weekend vibe-su" and inquired about her fans’ weekend plans. The post garnered immense admiration from her followers, amassing over 28,000 likes and numerous heartfelt comments.

Ranjani Raghavan’s Instagram post not only received thousands of likes but also garnered enthusiastic responses from her fans. Many expressed their desire to meet her in person, while others eagerly anticipated her presence on the screen once again. The comments section was also filled with emojis, including hearts and fire symbols.

In response, one user humorously commented, “Beautiful, nothing is mine, just clean the house, eat and sleep.”

Another complimented her appearance, saying, “You are looking good,” while another admiring her attire shared, “Awee first pic cute pinky pinky.”

“Simple Yet Adorable,” a comment read.

One more wrote, “See madam, if you invite, we will come for lunch with you. We will listen, if you write your new story. Happy weekend with family and friends.”

Recently, Ranjani Raghavan visited Narmada Ghat, Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh and treated her fans with some captivating pictures of herself dressed in a stunning Red Indian attire. The picturesque location and her elegant look left her followers awe-struck, garnering admiration and praise in the comments section.

She also shared pictures from Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain.

After the long-running show Kannadathi came to an end, it has been several months since Ranjani Raghavan appeared on television. Dedicated fans of the show have been missing both the series and the talented actress.

On the work front, Ranjani Raghavan has joined hands with Deadly Soma fame Aditya for an upcoming untitled project. The movie is being helmed by a new director, Kishore Megalamane. The details about the film are currently under wraps and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates.