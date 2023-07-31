Ranveer Reacts To Kajol Praising Rocky Aur Rani...; 'Honoured To Be Part Of The Karan Johar Legacy'

Actor Ranveer Singh has responded to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s review of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It hit theaters on July 28.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Ranveer shared Javed’s review of the film. He wrote, “Thank you, Javed Sahab! Means the world coming from a Giant of Indian Cinema as Your esteemed self! Was an honour watching it in your presence!”

Having watched the film, Javed Akhtar had earlier shared on Twitter, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years. If you love wit, humour, and strong emotions, here is a must-watch."

In addition to Javed, Ranveer expressed his gratitude to other celebrities who reviewed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Actress Kajol shared a post about the film, praising it with the caption, “Must watch @karanjohar you are back!" Ranveer responded on Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much, ma’am. An honour to be a part of the Karan Johar legacy of romance!"

Raveena Tandon took to Stories to share a photo with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and wrote, “Karan you are a genius! Rocky and Rani is a master stroke! I laughed, cried, clapped and whistled! A roller coaster ride of emotions touching on all on the world we live in! Take a bow." Replying, Ranveer wrote, “Just the kind of movie-going experience we hoped to deliver! So glad that you enjoyed it, ma’am! Thank you for the love!"

Before its release, the team of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani organised a special screening for celebrities. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. That apart, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the screening.