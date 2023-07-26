Ranveer Singh Aka 'Rocky Randhawa' Is Loved By All And Here's Proof

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star known for his vibrant energy and charismatic personality, once again showcased why he is adored by fans and paparazzi alike. At a recent screening of his highly anticipated film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer’s genuine care and concern for the paparazzi garnered widespread admiration online.

As he arrived at the event, Ranveer was greeted with immense enthusiasm from both his fans and the paparazzi. A video captured by Manav Manglani showcased the heartwarming scene where the actor warmly engaged with the crowd, exchanging hugs and posing for pictures with the paparazzi present.

In another heartwarming gesture, Ranveer Singh displayed his concern for the paparazzi who were covering the event in the rain. Not only did he warmly interact with them, but he also urged them to seek shelter and avoid getting drenched during the event. His thoughtfulness and caring attitude towards the media personnel further solidified his position as a beloved figure among his fans. One user wrote, “I love this man’s human connect! " while another acknowledged his positive aura, stating, “Such a positive vibe Ranveer is." A user admiringly commented, “So humble and caring" while showering the post with heart emojis.

But that’s not all! The actor was also seen grooving to the beats of the film’s song What Jhumka while joyfully interacting with his fans.

After the screening, Ranveer Singh made his way to Manish Malhotra’s house party, where the renowned designer was celebrating the grand success of his Couture Show. Once again, the actor was spotted mingling with fans and colleagues outside the party venue, happily posing for pictures and exuding his signature charm.

Manish Malhotra’s house party saw various celebrities in attendance including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many others.

Speaking of the film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the main roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28. The makers recently released the songs What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya, and Dhindora Baje Re, along with the official trailer of the film.