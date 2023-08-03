Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, KJo Surprise Fans At Rocky Aur Rani Screening: ‘Picture Kaisi Lagi?’

When Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee grace the stage, you know it’s a show like no other. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently decided to surprise their fans with an unforgettable visit to a theatre in Mumbai. And guess who joined this star-studded spectacle? The one and only, Karan Johar. A video shared by Dharma Production captured the electrifying moment as the trio donned their uber-cool Rocky Aur Rani sweatshirts and made a grand entrance. As soon as they entered, the crowd erupted in wild cheers.

“Picture kaisi lagi,” asked Alia Bhatt. Next, Ranveer Singh addressed the viewers “Ladies and gentleman a round of applause for the maker, man of the moment, Karan Johar! Karan aapke chehre dekh ke I’m so happy, so happy, so happy!” Ranveer Singh even planted a surprise kiss on a man’s cheek.

Alia further said, “We just wanted to come and say hi. Ye surprise visit hai and thank you so much for watching our film and taking out the time.” Later, the three of them were seen clicking selfies and interacting with their fans.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s directorial is currently enjoying a remarkable and successful run in the theatres. This movie has been receiving an overwhelming outpouring of love and admiration from the audience. In the film, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rani Chatterjee, a reporter. While Ranveer Singh portrays Rocky Randhawa, a carefree gym enthusiast, who manages the family business.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback to director’s chair after a hiatus of 7 years. This film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring the legendary Dharmendra and the ever-graceful Jaya Bachchan, who portray the roles of Rocky’s grandparents. Adding to the stellar lineup is the exceptional Shabana Azmi, who essays the role of Rani’s grandmother. Interestingly, Rani’s grandmother (Shabana Azmi) and Rocky’s grandfather (Dharmendra) have a past connection in the film. In a delightful surprise, the film also treats the audience to special cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. The film was released on July 28.