Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Pose in Rain For Paparazzi Amid Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Promotions | Photos

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the theatres soon. Ahead of its release, the lead actors are on a promotional spree. The actors started in Vadodara, and later in Delhi, then Kanpur and Bareilly for fun events and engagements with fans and media. Now the actors are back to the bay. The paparazzi captured them outside the Mumbai airport some time back.

In the photos, Ranveer and Alia donned their brightest smiles as the paparazzi captured them. While Alia looked cute in a pink sweatshirt that had ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ printed, along with a pair of blue wide-leg denim trousers. Ranveer on the other hand looked dapper in a white T shirt which he paired with baggy green denims.

Have a look at the photos:

Recently at a fan event, Alia revealed her hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the RRKPK trailer and songs. She shared that Ranbir was rather involved in the making of Karan Johar directorial as he made him listen to the songs even before their release. “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs," she told us.

“When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do," Alia added.

During the event, Ranveer Singh also revealed that even his wife Deepika Padukone is very excited about the movie. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," he said.

Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. Who also stand out among the cast are acclaimed Bangla actors, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who play Rani’s parents. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.