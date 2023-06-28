Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar To Join Ajay Devgn For Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? Know Here

When Rohit Shetty announced Singham Again, he left everyone super excited. However, here’s something which will leave audiences even more excited for the film. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, not just Ajay Devgn, Singham Again will also star Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

A source close to the development has informed the entertainment portal that Akshay will make an ‘extended heroic appearance’ in the Rohit Shetty movie. “Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi arrives at a key juncture in Singham Again much like Singham in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation,” the source claimed and added, “He will be joining Ajay Devgn on the mission at a crucial juncture.”

Not just this but Ranveer Singh is also likely to join Ajay and Akshay for a special appearance. “Simmba is the most outlandish character in the Rohit Shetty universe and the filmmaker knows exactly what he wants from this track. He has stitched all the plot points keeping the strengths of the cops in his universe and is now all ready to take the film on floors,” the source shared.

It has also been reported that Ranveer and Akshay will be joining Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal at key junctures in Singham Again. Reportedly, Rohit Shetty is working hard to make this movie one of his most ambitious project till date.

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies - Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively.

Reportedly, the shooting for Singham Again will start later this year and the movie will hit theatres during the Independence Day 2024 weekend. However, no official release date has been announced as of now.