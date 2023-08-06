Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Exude Royalty In Their On-Screen Wedding Pics From RARKPK; Check It Out

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant second weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 90 crores and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film. With the hype of Ranveer-Alia jodi accentuating day after day, Manish Malhotra dropped on-screen wedding pictures of Rocky And Rani from the sets of their most aesthetic looking song ever.

On Sunday, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures from the sets of ‘Kudmayi’ song which was recently released by Karan Johar. The music video that was a Pinterest worthy ride into a beautiful wedding video was the perfect icing on the cake for all those who had witnessed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s cracking chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In lieu of that, snaps that were shared by Manish Malhotra only highlighted the regal look of both the leading actors. On one hand, Alia Bhatt rocked an appealing embroidered orange and golden lehenga, Ranveer Singh sported a cream sherwani along with a matching wedding turban as well as a green pearl necklace. Manish Malhotra wrote in the caption, “The stunning two defining modern day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture .. timeless , crafted with classic glamour.."

Check out the pictures:

Among the people that reacted to the pictures, Shilpa Shetty was the first one to pen her thoughts. She wrote,"Looovveee this orange colour ♥️♥️♥️." A fan wrote, “aliaabhatt @ranveersingh You guys compliment each other! Wish such reel couples could be our real time couple as well." Another one commented, “Inke shaadi se b ache photos hai." Someone else said, “Adorable- Different shades of wedding attire I love this bridal lehenga Color sir ." A fan also stated, “This outfits is just wooow…"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend. It should be noted that the film faces no competition at the box office in week two. It is only on August 11 that two big movies - Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres, likely to impact RRKPK box office performance.

On Friday, it was also reported that the Karan Johar directorial has become the movie with the sixth-highest week-one collection in 2023 so far. While the top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Rs 378.15 crore, it is followed by Adipurush (Rs 121.15 crore). Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Kerala Story are also on the list with a collection of Rs 92.84 crore, Rs 92.21 crore and Rs 81.14 crore respectively in its first week.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar and the cast of the film also held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. Prior to this, KJo also joined Ranveer and Alia as they surprised fans in a Mumbai theatre.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.”