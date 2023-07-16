Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Goof Around On The Sets Of 'Jhumka Gira Re' From RARKPK; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the two songs that the makers have released so far. As ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is slowly climbing the charts and trickling into viral reels, Karan Johar dropped a fun BTS video of the song.

On Sunday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the small clip with all the fans. In the video, we can see Ranveer and Alia having fun with Karan Johar and all the background dancers on the grand set. It also showed Ranveer exclaiming ‘Chak De’ excitedly and Alia Bhatt laughing raucously to his antics. We also get a glimpse of Ranveer Singh recording some of his lines at a dubbing studio.

In the backdrop, Alia Bhatt says, “In a Karan Johar movie, music is like another character." Ranveer added,"There was a unanimous agreement. We had 200, 300, 400 dancers on set and everyone was telling one another how this song is going to bang." The clip ends with Ranveer Singh saying into the mic, ‘Aaye haaye haaye’. The caption read, “Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs,bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!💜💜💜#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July."

While the movie created a lot of buzz before its release, the makers have planned to go on a promotion spree ahead of its release. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt are planning a 5-city promotional tour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This strategic promotion campaign is scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17. The first destination, as per the portal, would be Baroda. The entire tour will be completed in about 10 days leading up to the premiere of the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released earlier this month. From soulful music to an ensemble cast, the movie is surely expected to be an entertainer. In the trailer, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant boy who falls in love with a well-educated and attractive Rani (Alia Bhatt). Because they come from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other’s families before getting married. The movie also stars renowned names such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others. The film’s music album is composed by Pritam, and the tracks released till now have been a hit among the audience.