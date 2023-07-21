Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Wins Hearts; Gunday Stars Hug and Kiss In Viral Video

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor played on-screen buddies for Gunday and since then their friendship or if we have bromance has transferred to their of-screen lives as well. Both are seen being each other’s biggest cheerleaders and don’t shy away from expressing their fondness. Recently during Manish Malhotra’s Couture Show, Ranveer Singh who was the showstopper stopped midway on-ramp to hug and kiss Arjun Kapoor.

A video of the same has gone viral now. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Bros back after ages together!! After the amazing hit with Gunday , these two cuties show so much love and brotherhood, loved it!!” Fans are also in awe of their friendship.

Have a look :

Speaking of Ranveer and Arjun’s long-standing friendship, the latter had once shared with Mid-day, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika (Padukone) that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.” In another interview with IANS, Arjun had shared “I think in a profession where a lot of people wouldn’t want us to be friends, we’ve managed to retain the core values of being friends and I hope that continues.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer is all set to release on July 28.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is touted to be a suspense drama thriller. Helmed by Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh, it would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small-town playboy (played By Arjun Kapoor) and a girl.