Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's New House In Bandra Under Construction, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood couple with a massive fan base, has once again captured the attention of media and fans alike. This time, their latest buzz is not centered around their on-screen chemistry or upcoming film projects, but rather a significant milestone in their personal lives. The power couple has made headlines for their recent acquisition of a luxurious house worth Rs 119 crore. The video showcasing their new property has taken the internet by storm, igniting curiosity and excitement surrounding their latest achievement.

Located in the Bandra neighbourhood, near Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence Mannat, Deepika and Ranveer’s dream home has become the talk of the town. The approximate cost of their new abode has been reported to be Rs. 119 crore. A video of their dream house was shared on Instagram.

Upon viewing the clip, fans flooded the comments section with well wishes for their favourite couple. One user remarked, “It will be beautiful! God bless them both! They haven’t had it easy. They earned all of it through hard work." Another praised Deepika’s relentless work ethic, stating, “The way Deepika works hard, nobody does. She is everywhere, including in movies, ads, modeling, and her own products, which she recently launched. The same goes for Ranveer; both are such workaholics that they deserve the best."

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh and his father, Jugjit Singh Bhavnani’s company, Oh Five Oh Media Work LLP, purchased four floors (16, 17, 18, and 19) in the Sagar Resham building at Bandra Bandstand on July 8. The property is estimated to have a value of around Rs 119 crore, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 7.13 crore. The house boasts a carpet area of 11,266 sq. ft., a spacious 1300 square feet terrace, and an impressive 19-car parking space. Properties in this sought-after area command a staggering price of Rs. 1 lakh per square foot.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy filming his upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy family drama, directed by Karan Johar, is slated to release on July 28. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and opposite Prabhas in Project K.