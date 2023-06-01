Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Reunite For Baiju Bawra, Shooting To Start In 2024: Report

Great news for fans as Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to collaborate again for their upcoming magnum opus Baiju Bawra. According to reports, the highly anticipated project is scheduled to go on floors next year.

Pinkvilla’s report mentions that the discussion between them was going on for a long time. “Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra. The finances were an issue but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over monies and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

The portal quoted a source saying that SLB is in talks with several studios to come on board as the partner. “Baiju Bawra will go on floors once SLB has wrapped up shooting for Heera Mandi. “Hopefully, it will be a wrap on Heera Mandi by December," the source shared. Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead role in the film.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together for blockbuster hits like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Coming to the film, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Baiju Bawra as they anticipate the breathtaking sets, soul-stirring music, and remarkable performances that have become synonymous with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production.

Apart from this, Ranveer has many interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Don 3, Singham Again with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. Recently, the first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was also released. He is sharing screen space with Ali Bhatt in the romantic drama. Karan Johar’s directorial is all set to release on July 28.