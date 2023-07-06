Ranveer Singh Birthday: Cirkus to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: Ranveer Singh is hailed as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has captivated audiences with his vibrant performances and charismatic persona. From his impressive debut in Band Baaja Baaraat to his standout roles in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, he has consistently won the hearts of the masses. As he celebrates his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his recent releases and highly anticipated upcoming films.

Cirkus

This was one of Ranveer Singh’s latest releases. The comedy-drama was directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The story revolved around identical twins who were mixed up at birth and ended up meeting each other as adults. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. This was loosely based on the play The Comedy Of Errors by William Shakespeare. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

This 2022 film focused on equal rights for both men and women. Ranveer Singh played the titular role of a village Sarpanch’s son. The film was written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and Produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah also played key roles. 83

Kabir Khan wrote and directed the biographical sports drama film 83. The film was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian national cricket squad led by Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh portrayed the iconic role of Kapil Dev. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and others. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The much-awaited film this year, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit theatres on July 28. In addition to them, legendary performers Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will appear in the film. The film, directed by Karan Johar, promises to be a Bollywood romantic entertainer. The film is co-produced by Dharma and Viacom 18, and the music is composed by Pritam. Baiju Bawra

Ranveer Singh will be seen as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. This is one of the most anticipated projects, but the filming is yet to start. This film is a remake of Baiju Bawra, a 1955 film featuring late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. It was a narrative about a musician set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court.