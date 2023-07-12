Ranveer Singh Burns Midnight Oil To Add 'Finishing Touches' To Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; See Photo

Ranveer Singh was seen wrapping up work on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Rocky in the Karan Johar directorial, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which he was seen recording studio. The actor appeared to be dubbing for his part in the movie. In the photo, Ranveer was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of beige pants. His focus was on the piece of paper in front of him.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Finishing touches #RRKPK." Ranveer reunites with Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors first collaborated on Gully Boy (2019). The film was critically acclaimed and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actors play the role of a Delhi-based couple in love.

The trailer was released earlier this month and it revealed that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy who falls in love with a well-educated and beautiful Rani (Alia Bhatt). Coming from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each others’ families before they tie the knot. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt lead the show, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan appear to play Ranveer’s Punjabi parents while Shabana Azmi plays a member of Alia’s family in the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is extra special for Dharma Productions as it marks Karan Johar’s comeback film. The filmmaker returns as a director after six years. He last helmed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. Rocky Aur Rani also releases in the same year as Karan Johar completes 25 years as a director in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.