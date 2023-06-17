Ranveer Singh Carries Karan Deol, Dances To Dil Le Gayi Kudi At His Sangeet; Watch Video

BTown weddings are no less than laughter, fun-filled moments, and all things in between. As Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol looks forward to getting married today, the family hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony ahead of the nuptials. Ranveer Singh, who also attended the pre-wedding brought in the perfect dose of entertainment in the festivities. A video from the event has gone viral now.

In the video, Ranveer Singh was seen lifting Karan while dancing to Dil Le Gayi. The crowd cheered for them, while they donned their brightest smiles. Karan’s bride Drisha Acharya stood next to them and also hyped them up. Drisha Acharya is Karan’s long-time girlfriend, and the lovebirds are all set to tie the sacred knot in a grand ceremony today on June 18.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier, another video of Karan’s father and actor Sunny Deo dancing on their wedding festivities also went viral. Sunny was dressed in a black colour shirt and pants, can be seen dancing with full joy to Nach Punjaban song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Bobby Deol was also seen in the video. Everyone in the family is super excited about this wedding as it is very much visible in the video.

According to a report in India Today, the Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend. On Thursday, Sunny was spotted greeting the media amid the mehendi ceremony. He was spotted showing off his unique mehendi to the cameras. Sunny and the family also sent ladoos for the media gathered outside the mehendi ceremony venue.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a long-term relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with Uncle Abhay Deol in the 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra shared that he’s happy that a wedding is taking place in the family after a long time. The veteran actor said, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.” When asked about how he got to know about Karan and Drisha’s relationship, he said, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” And what did he tell them? Dharmendra replied, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. She is a very sensible and pretty girl.”

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is all set to release on July 28.