Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky in an All-Black Look at the Airport, Photos Go Viral

Ranveer Singh who would be soon in Karan Johar’s much-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was earlier spotted at the airport. Ahead of his birthday, the star actor returned back to Mumbai. The actor pulled off an all-black airport look which surely got us crushing hard over him. The photos have instantly become viral.

In the photos, Ranveer looked dapper donning a black T-Shirt which he teamed with black baggy joggers. He paired his attire with a black leather jacket. A black cap, sunglasses and mask along with a pair of white sneakers tied his whole look together. The actor posed for the shutterbugs and even waved at them while getting back to his car.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the same. The makers recently dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

The film also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. The trio don’t get much screen time in the trailer and that has only piqued our curiosity about their dynamic. Who also stand out among the cast are acclaimed Bangla actors, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who play Rani’s parents. They get some of the funniest lines and their awkward encounters with Rocky are hilarious.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.