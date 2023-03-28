Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The actor never fails to win over his fans with his romantic gestures for his wife of five years. Now, a video of Ranveer cutely flirting with Deepika at the Indian Sports Honours event has emerged on social media.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Deepika is seen delivering a popular dialogue from her film Om Shanti Om- “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko sachche dil se chaaho; toh poori qainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." Ranveer then takes the mic from Deepika, and says, “Mujhse pucho… iski guarantee de sakta hu main," leaving the audience in splits. In the video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also spotted smiling at Ranveer’s cute gesture.

A few days back, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left their fans concerned with their red carpet appearance at the Indian Sports Honours event. As soon as the couple arrived at the venue, fans pointed out that Deepika appeared to avoid holding hands with Ranveer. One user wrote, “Their body language has changed completely." Another one commented, “She is not even looking at him…" “Something is off between them. He offered to hold her hand and she ignored," a third user pointed out. However, DeepVeer fans came to the couple’s rescue. “If they hold hands, people will say they are showing off, if they are not holding hands, people will say they are having problems. You can’t please people. They are the most genuine and generous couple," wrote a fan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They were then seen together in two more SLB films- Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Deepika was recently seen at the Oscars as one of the presenters. She introduced the song Naatu Naatu from RRR which bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song. On the work front, she was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

