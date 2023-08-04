Ranveer Singh's Impromptu Dance On 'Heartthrob' Steals The Show At Rocky Aur Rani Press Event

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt continue to rule the theatres with their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Released on July 28th, the movie has been an instant hit, leaving audiences spellbound with its heartfelt storyline and the sizzling chemistry between the two leads. While receiving positive feedback from the audience, the cast and crew were spotted organizing a press conference in the city on August 3rd. At the event, Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by grooving to the beats of the hit peppy track Heartthrob, leaving the audience awestruck.

The video shared by Manas Sompura captures Ranveer’s spontaneous rendition of the foot-tapping Heartthrob song. The actor’s innate ability to effortlessly engage the audience was on full display as he grooved to the energetic Punjabi beats and catchy lyrics of the song. Dressed impeccably in a white shirt paired with stylish striped pants, Singh’s fashion game was on point. A pair of trendy sunglasses and sleek black shoes completed his chic ensemble.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CvfH3yGA4cU/?igshid= MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of enthusiasm from fans who flooded the comment section with their adoration. Among the comments, one fan praised, “Looking so handsome," while another marvelled, “His energy is unmatched." Additionally, a fan expressed their admiration, noting, “Love his interaction with the people."

Heartthrob, a vibrant track composed by Pritam and penned by the talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, has quickly become a fan favourite. The song’s lively Punjabi music, catchy lyrics, and cool dance moves have taken social media by storm. Notably, the song also features glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not only boasts of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s scorching chemistry but also showcases a stellar ensemble cast. Industry veterans such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play pivotal roles. The movie marks the return of acclaimed director Karan Johar after a hiatus of seven years, making it a much-anticipated cinematic experience for fans.

The movie revolves around Rocky (Ranveer Singh), an exuberant and vibrant Punjabi youth, who finds himself smitten by the charm of Rani (Alia Bhatt), an educated and stunning young woman. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, the couple chooses to experience each other’s family lives before embarking on their marital journey. The film has successfully surpassed the Rs 70 crore milestone at the box office, securing its position as the sixth-highest week-one earner of 2023 thus far.