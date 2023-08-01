Watch: Ranveer Singh Masters Kathak Moves In Dhindhora Baje Re Practice Session

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Dhindhora Baje Re song became an instant hit soon after its release. The credit goes to Ranveer Singh’s electrifying energy and Alia Bhatt’s infectious charm. Ranveer Singh, known for his unparalleled enthusiasm is not new to groovy tracks. Earlier, he made us dance our hearts out to the beats of Tattad Tattad from Ram Leela, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, and Khalibali from Padmaavat. Now, he has brought back the zeal in Dhindhora Baje Re, with his dedication and hard work. Recently, a BTS video of Ranveer practicing the steps of the track surfaced on the internet.

The video was dropped on Instagram by the entertainment website Glamour Alert. It portrays Ranveer Singh, dressed in his Dhindhora Baje Re attire, comprising a red, Anarkali-styled kurta that he teamed up with a churidar of the same colour. Under the choreography of Vaibhavi Merchant, Ranveer Singh was seen mastering the difficult steps with ease. His classical dance moves were in sync with the beats and music. The background premises proved that the practice session was held on the grand sets where the song sequence was filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial)

“A stunning video of Ranveer Singh practicing for Dhindhora Baje Re,” read the caption. Social media users who were impressed by Ranveer Singh’s dance moves, reacted to the video, dropping countless clapping hands and fire emojis. “Ranveer and Tota Chowdhury raised the class,” commented one user.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Dhindhora Baje Re track is sung collaboratively by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, both a vision in red, celebrating Durga Puja in an ornately decorated set. Both the leads are portrayed as rebels in love with Jaya Bachchan’s angry and disapproving expressions stealing the show.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after an almost 7-year-long hiatus. The romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in important roles. Released in the theatres on July 21, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing good business at the box office so far.