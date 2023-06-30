Ranveer Singh Ditches Long Hair, Switches To Wavy Short Locks For New Campaign; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Ranveer Singh, who sports long hair in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, surprised everyone with a fresh look featuring shorter hair and a well-groomed beard for Tiffany’s campaign.

Ranveer Singh amps up his style in a series of photos, sporting a sleek black t-shirt. With an intense pose, he effortlessly accessorised the look with minimal ear studs, diamond bracelets, a chain, and rings. This ensemble is a part of his collaboration with the renowned brand Tiffany & Co. Sharing the post on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “No rules. All welcome. #TiffanyLock Share your personal unbreakable bonds that make you who you are.”

Reacting to the photos he dropped, Zoya Akhtar, with whom he has worked in Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote, “Love it.” Hansika Motwani wrote, “Can pull off any dam thing.” Kubbra Sait commented, “You’re a beauty and you know it!” Neelam Kothari, Darshan Kumaar and Sai Tamhankar among others, too, complimented him. Check out the post here:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to reunite in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, marking their on-screen pairing after the success of Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, this film marks his return to the director’s chair after a gap of over six years. Joining the star-studded cast are Bollywood veterans – Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Scheduled to release on July 28, the film recently unveiled its first song, Tum Kya Mile, a love ballad which garnered mixed reactions from the audience.

Despite high expectations, Ranveer Singh’s recent filmi outings have struggled at the box office. Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus failed to make an impact, and it wasn’t the only disappointment in Ranveer’s filmography in recent times. Previous releases like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 also underperformed commercially, leaving the actor with a string of box office setbacks.