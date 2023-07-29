Ranveer Singh Drives Him Luxurious Car, Celebrates RRKPK Success; Deepika Padukone Joins Him Too

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit theatres on Friday, July 28. While the official opening day collection numbers are still awaited, it is estimated that the film will record around Rs 10 crore at the box office on day one. Therefore, the cast of RRKPK joined Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai on Friday night to celebrate their film’s success.

Ranveer Singh was snapped arriving at Karan Johar’s place late last night. He was seen driving his luxurious Lamborghini himself as he arrived for the bash. The actor sported a white T-shirt and gave flying kisses to the paparazzi.

Soon after, Ranveer Singh’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone joined him too. She sported a floral print green shirt and looked gorgeous as ever. Watch the videos here:

Besides Ranveer and Deepika, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended Karan Johar’s bash at his residence.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."