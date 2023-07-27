Ranveer Singh Gives Alia Bhatt a Hug as They Wrap Rocky Aur Rani Pre-Release Promotions; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have wrapped the pre-release promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and are gearing for the film’s release now. The film, which marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, July 28. On Thursday evening, Ranveer and Alia returned to Mumbai after their final leg of pre-release promotions. The actors had returned from Chandigarh.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Despite the heavy rains, the actors posed for the cameras. Ranveer and Alia twinned in an all-black outfit. Alia also had the words, “What Jhuka???" on the tee. As they made their way to their respective cars, Ranveer was seen giving Alia a warm hug as they parted ways at the airport.

Watch the video below:

Alia and Ranveer reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani four years after they were seen in Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sees the duo in a different avatar. The film also stars veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released a few weeks ago. The trailer was released earlier this month and it revealed that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy who falls in love with a well-educated and beautiful Rani (Alia Bhatt). Coming from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each others’ families before they tie the knot. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt lead the show, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan appear to play Ranveer’s Punjabi parents while Shabana Azmi plays a member of Alia’s family in the movie.

The celeb reviews arrived earlier this week and they praised the film.