CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Samantha Ruth PrabhuPriyanka ChopraChitrangda Singh Interview
Home » Movies » Ranveer Singh Grooves With His ‘Mastani’ Deepika Padukone But There's A Catch, Watch
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Grooves With His ‘Mastani’ Deepika Padukone But There's A Catch, Watch

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 11:15 IST

Abu Dhabi

Ranveer Singh dances to his Bajirao Mastani song in a new video.

Ranveer Singh dances to his Bajirao Mastani song in a new video.

Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to Mohe Rang Do Laal from his film Bajirao Mastani. While Deepika Padukone did join him, it isn't in the way you'd think

Ranveer Singh recently attended Bollywood Superstar’s Exhibition at Abu Dhabi’s Louvre Museum. Much to the delight of his fans the actor danced with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone as she appeared as a hologram on the screen in front of him. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing in front of a green screen and matching his steps with Deepika on Mohe Rang Do Laal.

Fans are in awe of Ranveer Singh’s goofy dance steps. One of them commented, “Hubby Goals." Another fan could not stop admiring the actor, “Does he have to look this cool and hot every day?"

The song that Ranveer danced to–Mohe Rang Do Laal, was from their 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani. Originally in the music video, Deepika Padukone entices Ranveer’s character as she performs to the tunes dressed regally. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed the film.

RELATED NEWS

Ranveer Singh is currently attending the Bollywood Superstars Exhibition in Abu Dhabi which aims to explore various antecedents of Indian cinema with excerpts from almost 40 movies and more than 80 pieces of art. The exhibition showcases the diversity of India’s cinematic traditions, the influence of popular arts like storytelling, dance, and theatre, and its close connection to mythology and religion.

Last week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Indian sports honours in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Deepika Padukone’s father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. The trio happily posed for the photographs.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be featured in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a movie directed by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several films in the works including Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Bollywood adaptation of The Intern.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. Ranveer Singh
first published:March 30, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 11:15 IST