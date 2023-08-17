CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu And Their Bromance At AP Dhillon’s Docu-Series Screening

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh definitely knows how to become the life of the party. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh did a groovy dance with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu at the screening of AP Dhillon’s new docu-series screening.

Ranveer Singh definitely knows how to become the life of the party. On August 16, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor attended the screening of Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon’s yet-to-be-released docu-series titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The event was hosted by the singer in Mumbai. And needless to say, Ranveer, with his charm and energy, stole the show at the star-studded ceremony. A video of the actor from the venue, shaking a leg with singer-actor Hardy Sandhu recently surfaced on the internet, leaving fans delighted. Harrdy Sandhu and Ranveer worked together in the film 83.

The video shared on Instagram by Instant Bollywood captured Ranveer Singh dressed stylishly for the screening ceremony. He was decked up in an all-white co-ord set and sported a pair of funky sunglasses. The actor was seen sharing a warm hug with Hardy Sandhu and having a friendly banter with him. Harrdy was dressed in a satin, blue-printed shirt, and matching shorts.

Soon after, Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu displayed their short yet groovy dance steps, rolling their hands in sync and flashing beaming smiles. Once again, the 83 co-stars hugged each other before Ranveer whispered something secretly to the Titliaan Warga singer. The celebrities were surrounded by the paparazzi and fans who were busy clicking pictures and recording videos of the two.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, celebrities like Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora Khan, MC Stan, and Badshah also graced the occasion. AP Dhillon’s rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu was present too. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a four-part docu-series documenting the life of AP Dhillon, from living in a small village to his brush with fame as a global music sensation. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docu-series will also explore the singer’s struggles, success, and motivations. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 18.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, after his blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, the actor will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming movie Don 3. The title announcement which was released just a few days back, received mixed responses from the masses, some of whom expressed their displeasure of Ranveer playing the titular role instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

