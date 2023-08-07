Ranveer Singh Has Emotional Reaction To Deepika Padukone's 'Marry Your Best Friend' Post

Ranveer Singh is at loss for words after Deepika Padukone dedicated a heartfelt post to him on the occasion of Friendship day. Deepika on Sunday took to Instagram to share a post about “marrying your best friend" and tagged Ranveer on it. It was a quote by N’tima which talked about the beauty of marrying one’s best friend since that kind of love will never wither away no matter what.

Ranveer was quick to like Deepika’s post and dropped an evil eye, a heart and an infinity emoji on it. The quote that Deepika Padukone wrote read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been receiving rave reviews for his terrific performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Recently, Ranveer Singh also shared Deepika Padukone’s reaction after she watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress watched the film last week with Ranveer. While Ranveer had shared a video in which a chirpy Deepika was seen dancing on What Jhumka to show she enjoyed the film, the actor revealed that she laughed and cried while watching it.