Ranveer Takes Dig At Actors Over Additional Dialogue Credit, Says 'Not My Style'; Fans Tag Kangana

Ranveer Singh is known for nailing any role he takes on. In a recent interview, he talked about how he writes his own lines for movies and even tweaks them to remember better. But unlike other actors, he doesn’t want credit for doing that in movies, he said.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra that is now going viral on Reddit, he shared that there was a time when he didn’t think he would become an actor; he was actively pursuing a writing career instead. Things took a turn for Ranveer when he got together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ram Leela. The experience allowed him to experiment with his lines and gain more confidence in dialogue writing. Karan Johar praised Ranveer’s talent and even wanted to credit him for dialogues in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, however, the actor declined it.

“He (Karan Johar) said I will give additional dialogue credit. But I was like no no I don’t want that. It’s our (actors) responsibility to take something and better it. If you can’t, what are you doing there. So, I don’t want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style,” he said.

Kangana Ranaut’s Simraan had caused a stir back in 2017 before its release. The writer of the film, Apurva Asrani, had a disagreement with the director Hansal Mehta. They argued about giving Kangana credit for adding to the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Even in Queen, Anvita Dutt Guptan wrote the dialogues for the film but Kangana, who was encouraged by Vikas Bahl to improvise her lines during the shoot, featured as an additional dialogue writer.

Many on Reddit thought that it was a subtle shade at Kangana but backed her for getting the credit for Queen. “Kangana got additional dialogue credit for Queen and she truly deserved it. The dialogues which you can look up in the script that’s available online are very different from what end result," wrote one user. One user wrote, “kangana didn’t demand dialogue credit on queen, she herself said kashyap gave it to her as she had improvised a lot and he felt she deserved credit… there’s noting wrong to get credited for something an actor has done."