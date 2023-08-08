Ranveer Singh Is Keeping The 'Rocky Era' Alive And We Have Proof

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film also starring Alia Bhatt has captivated audiences with its storyline and chart-topping music.

Recently, on a Monday, Ranveer Singh pleasantly surprised his Instagram followers by sharing a striking snapshot from his workout session. He was seen flaunting his well-defined abs. Accompanied by hashtags like “Monday Motivation" and “Rockyera", the post ignited excitement among fans. Take a look:

Not just this, he even conducted an Ask Me Anything session with fans. When a curious fan inquired about his journey in learning Kathak, Ranveer Singh candidly shared, “It took around a month. Grasping the inherent elegance of the dance form was a challenge, considering the considerable muscle mass I was building during that period." Notably, in the movie, Ranveer Singh perfectly showcased his Kathak skills in the songs Dhindora Baje Re and Dola Re Dola.

When asked about the most remarkable compliment he received for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and numerous appreciative messages received for Rocky’s character.

Released on July 28th, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was further adorned by the presence of esteemed veterans including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, who also played the pivotal characters. The ensemble cast also included Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog.

The film is centered on Rocky (Ranveer Singh), a spirited and lively Punjabi youngster, and Rani (Alia Bhatt), an intelligent reporter. The two fall in love and embark on a journey to convince their families.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has achieved remarkable success at the box office. Sharing the update on social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still performing well, with a strong second-weekend collection of ₹31.75 crore. The impressive surge on the second Saturday and Sunday is expected to quieten the critics who doubted the film’s potential after its modest opening day. The second week’s earnings stand at ₹6.75 crore on Friday, ₹11.50 crore on Saturday, and ₹13.50 crore on Sunday. The movie’s total Indian business now stands at ₹105.08 crore.