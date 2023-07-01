Ranveer Singh Joins Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 For An Epic Party Song? Update You Must Not Miss

After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have decided to release the second instalment of the series in the summer of next year. The Pushpa 2: The Rule shooting has started in full flow and it is believed that the team is filming some grand party song at a resort in Hyderabad. As per the media reports, it is also believed that Disha Patani will be a part of this song. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be reprising their roles from the prequel from Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the stylish star of Telugu cinema. A glimpse of the movie was released by the makers on the birthday of Allu Arjun titled “ Where is Pushpa”, earlier this year. The glimpse of the movie got a huge response and has now made it more difficult for fans to wait for the release of the upcoming movie. Amid all this, the frequent updates about the movie keep the fans excited.

It is expected that Ranveer Singh will be playing a cameo in the movie. If the media reports are to be believed, then it is said that the Bollywood actor will play the role of a police officer and will introduce the character of Bunny. He will be making an entry at a crucial time during the movie.

After looking at the tremendous success of Pushpa 1, the makers decided to end this series in 3 parts. The third part of the movie is expected to release in 2025, where the rule of Pushpa will be shown with an international twist. There is still no confirmation about the movie till now, as per the latest reports.

After this, Allu Arjun will be doing two more movies of which one with Trivikram Srinivas and another with Sandeep Reddy. As per the reports, another star actor will join Allu Arjun for the Srinivas-directed film. Later, the stylish actor will be seen in the Vanga movie.

After the current schedule, the team will depart for Bangkok to shoot another sequence of the movie. The movie will complete 40 per cent of the shoot on this trip. The film will also comprise a thrilling fight between Allu Arjun and a lion. Sai Pallavi will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie.