Ranveer Singh Kisses Ananya Panday In RRKPK Song Video, Latter Calls Him 'Most Rocking' Person

Ananya Panday recently made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she grooved to the song ‘Heart Trob’ with Rocky aka Ranveer Singh. Days after the film’s release, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from her appearance in RRKPK.

In one of the videos, Ananya is seen rocking the stage as she and Ranveer dance to the peppy track. In the clip, ‘Rocky Randhawa’ can also be seen planting a kiss on Ananya’s cheeks. In another picture, the two stars are also joined by Karan Johar for an adorable selfie.

Along with her post, Ananya penned down a long note and expressed gratitude to KJo for giving her the opportunity to be a part of his film. She also showered praises on Ranveer Singh and called him ‘most rocking ever’. “Had to post the full version of ‘Heart Trob’ from #RARKPH because it’s one of my most favourite and biggest moments ever!!!! To be in a song in a film that’s directed by @karanjohar I can’t even begin to explain what it means to me.. he’s the reason I ever wanted to act and be in movies and it’s the biggest dream come true - thank you for this Karan I love you (sic)," Ananya wrote.

“To dance with the most rocking ever @ranveersingh no one does it like you - how how how??????? ❤️ forever grateful for this, thank you to the whole team @manishmalhotra05 @remodsouza Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is killing it in theatres rn go watch it 3 times (sic)," the actress added.

Besides Ananya, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also made a special appearance in the song.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.