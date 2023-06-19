Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone As They Shake A Leg At Karan Deol's Wedding Reception; Watch

Actress Deepika Padukone made a special appearance alongside husband Ranveer Singh at the wedding reception of actor Karan Deol in Mumbai. The reception was hosted by Karan’s father, Sunny Deol. Ranveer’s family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani, were also present. Karan had earlier married his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya during the day. Now, in a video that is now doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on wife Deepika’s cheeks.

The Deol family hosted a grand reception for Karan and Drisha in the city on Sunday night. The party witnessed a star-studded gathering with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer, Deepika, Kapil Sharma, and more, who graced the occasion in their stylish best.

Singer Sonu Nigam set the perfect mood at the reception. In a video, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing with the newlywed couple to Kishore Kumar’s Om Shanti Om. During the dance, Ranveer sweetly planted a kiss on Deepika’s cheek. Another video showed Ranveer and Deepika sitting together, holding hands, and enjoying Sonu’s performance.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing at Karan Deol Wedding reception 😍♥️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/D38as1cfG3— Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

In a video that is now doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen entering the reception hall at Taj Lands End. Ranveer guides Deepika as they walk in together. Ranveer can be seen sporting a white sherwani and pants with a matching stole and sunglasses, while Deepika looks stunning in a black anarkali. Ranveer had earlier attended Karan’s sangeet ceremony without Deepika. During the event, he hugged Karan and even lifted him up on stage.

On Sunday, Sunny Deol’s son tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. Later in the evening, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding.