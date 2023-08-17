Ranveer Singh Makes FIRST Appearance Since Don 3 Casting, Sings Brown Munde at AP Dhillon's Event

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance since it was announced he will be playing the new Don. It was recently announced that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. Ranveer stepped out to attend the special screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind docuseries’ screening. The actor opted to be a vision in white, wearing a silk-like blazer and a matching pant. He ditched the shirt to show off his chiseled chest.

While Ranveer walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras, the actor was seen turning cheerleader for AP Dhillon at the screening. Not only did he greet him and pose with him on the red carpet but he also joined Salman Khan for a few photos. In videos from within the screening hall, Ranveer was seen singing AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde and hyping the crowd as they waited for the docuseries to begin playing. Watch the videos below:

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.