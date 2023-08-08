Ranveer Singh On The Love He's Getting For Rocky Aur Rani: 'Love Letters Mil Rahe Hain'

Ranveer has been receiving rave reviews for his terrific performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 100 crores nett and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film, Ranveer Singh AKA Rocky Randhawa took to social media to conduct an AMA session.

On being asked about the best compliment he received for his character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer wrote, “Many! There’s been such an immense outpouring of love for Rocky… I’m overwhelmed…lambe lambe love letters mil rahe hain. I’m so grateful."

One of the most-loved scenes in the film is a dance on Devdas’ iconic song, Dola Re Dola, that features him and actor Tota Roy Choudhury. On being asked how much time did it take for him to learn Kathak, he wrote, “It took about a month. It took time to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the MUSCLE MASS I was packing at that time."

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.”